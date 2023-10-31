- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
G7 Draws Up Principles for AI Developers
17:41 JST, October 31, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies, including Japan, said Monday that they have agreed on international guiding principles for artificial intelligence developers and a related code of conduct for them.
The leaders issued a joint statement urging AI developers to abide by the guidelines, which list their responsibilities.
The guidelines are a “great achievement” for Japan as the chair of the G7 this year, and are expected to “greatly advance international efforts” to establish AI-related rules, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hideki Murai told a press conference the same day.
At their summit in Hiroshima in May, the G7 leaders agreed to launch the Hiroshima AI Process initiative, under which the G7 countries rushed to first develop guidelines for AI developers amid the rapid spread of the technology.
The guidelines and code of conduct each have 11 sections. They call for mitigating the risk of weapons development, publishing reports on AI capabilities, and reporting when issues occur. They also seek the development of digital watermarking technology that would allow users to identify AI-generated content.
In the statement, the G7 leaders instructed their relevant ministers to accelerate work to create by the end of the year international guidelines that also cover AI users and service providers.
