Kishida to Visit Philippines, Malaysia
17:26 JST, October 31, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit the Philippines and Malaysia for three days from Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.
During his visit, Kishida aims to “confirm cooperation to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law and secure a world in which human dignity is protected,” Matsuno told a press conference.
Kishida will meet with leaders of both countries and affirm Japan’s partnership with the two toward a special summit to be held in Tokyo in December to mark the 50 years of friendly and cooperative relations between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
He will also deliver a speech before the Philippines’ parliament to “convey the basic policy on our country’s next-generation diplomacy with Southeast Asia,” Matsuno said.
