- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan Imposes Sanctions on Hamas Members to Restrict Funding
16:55 JST, October 31, 2023
The government approved sanctions against nine individuals and one organization related to Hamas, the militant group that effectively controls the Gaza Strip, by freezing assets and other means. The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.
According to the Foreign Ministry, the targets of the sanctions include senior Hamas members and agents involved in funding for the group and a Gaza-based cryptocurrency exchange used for transferring money to the group. The sanctions are aimed at cutting off Hamas’ access to funding.
“We quickly designated the targets to cut off funding for Hamas. We will further consider who we should sanction in the future,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference on Tuesday.
The U.S. government recently announced similar sanctions, and Japan is staying in step with the United States.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
-
Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
-
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel
-
Okinawa Gov. Refuses to Comply with Land Minister Over Issues Related to Planned U.S. Base Relocation
-
Japan Joins Cybersecurity Framework to Encourage Secure by Design Software, Shift Accountability Burden to Manufacturers
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership