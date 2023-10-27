- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa Meets with U.N. Command Chief
14:13 JST, October 27, 2023
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with Gen. Paul LaCamera, who heads the South Korea-U.S. combined forces command as well as the United Nations Command (UNC), and confirmed the longstanding partnership between Japan and the UNC on Thursday during his visit to Japan.
Kamikawa said she appreciated the UNC conducting surveillance and sending member states to help stop illegal ship-to-ship transfers, which are utilized by North Korea to smuggle in oil refinery products from other countries.
She thanked LaCamera for such activities and said the cooperation between Japan, the United States and South Korea was contributing to the peace and stability in the region.
