Japan Foreign Min. Kamikawa May Visit Israel in Nov.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is considering visiting Israel in early November at the earliest to hold talks with senior Israeli government officials, sourced said Wednesday.

Amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, Kamikawa aims to pave the way for calming the situation as soon as possible, government sources said.

She would be the first Japanese Cabinet minister to visit Israel since the Oct. 7 start of the attack on Israel by Hamas.

Japan may face difficulties coordinating Kamikawa’s visit with the Israeli side as Israel is preparing for ground operations, sources familiar with the matter said.

Kamikawa took part in the Cairo Summit for Peace held in Egypt on Saturday to ease tensions in Gaza. On the sidelines of the event, she held talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and exchanged views on ways to calm the situation and improve the humanitarian situation.