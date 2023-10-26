- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan Parliamentary Vice Min. Yamada Quits over Affair
17:28 JST, October 26, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government on Thursday accepted the resignation of Taro Yamada, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as parliamentary vice minister for education and postdisaster reconstruction over an extramarital affair.
Yamada, 56, is the first to have quit among the ministers, state ministers and parliamentary vice ministers since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffled his cabinet in mid-September. Yamada tendered his resignation on Wednesday.
The development will be certain to deal a blow to Kishida at a time when public support rates for his cabinet have plummeted.
On Thursday, the government appointed Akiko Honda, an LDP member and lawmaker of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, to replace Yamada as parliamentary vice minister for education, culture, sports, science and technology and for postdisaster reconstruction.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
-
Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
-
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel
-
Okinawa Gov. Refuses to Comply with Land Minister Over Issues Related to Planned U.S. Base Relocation
-
Japan Joins Cybersecurity Framework to Encourage Secure by Design Software, Shift Accountability Burden to Manufacturers
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership