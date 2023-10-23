- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan’s Next China Ambassador to Be Foreign Ministry Veteran Kenji Kanasugi As Tokyo Looks to Resolve Issues with Beijing
15:23 JST, October 23, 2023
Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Kenji Kanasugi will be tapped to be the next ambassador to China, with his appointment soon to be approved by the Cabinet.
Current Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi, 62, has served since November 2020 and is regarded as a hard-liner against China.
Kanasugi, 64, joined the Foreign Ministry in 1983 and has served as the director general of the Economic Affairs Bureau, the director general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and the senior deputy minister for foreign affairs in charge of economic affairs.
For the first time in about seven years, Japan is appointing an ambassador to China who is not a member of the Foreign Ministry’s Chinese language training group, dubbed the China School.
Japan-China relations are facing myriad challenges, including China’s total suspension of imports of Japanese marine products and the arrest of a Japanese national. The appointment of Kanasugi, who has extensive experience in key positions at the Foreign Ministry, is believed to be aimed at resolving the situation.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
-
Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
-
Poll: 68% of Japanese Support Spreading Financial Burden in Fight against Low Birth Rate
-
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel
-
Okinawa Gov. Refuses to Comply with Land Minister Over Issues Related to Planned U.S. Base Relocation
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Can Shinkansen Avert Japan’s Looming Logistics Crisis? Overtime Limits Might Strand 30％ of Nation’s Cargo in 2030
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions