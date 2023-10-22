Japan Welcomes Arrival of Relief Goods in Gaza

Reuters

A volunteer prepares humanitarian aid and food supplies for Palestinians during a donation campaign, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)—Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Saturday welcomed the arrival of trucks loaded with relief goods in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

Speaking with reporters online, Kamikawa, now visiting Cairo, called the development a positive step toward improving the local humanitarian situation.

According to media reports, 20 trucks carrying relief supplies, including foods and medicines, entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing at the border with Egypt on Saturday. This was the first transport of relief goods to the Gaza Strip since the ongoing conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas, which effectively controls Gaza, broke out on Oct. 7.

In a speech at the Cairo Summit for Peace on Saturday, Kamikawa said that “Japan once again unequivocally condemns the terror attacks committed by Hamas and others” on Oct. 7.

At the same time, she said, “It is also a sad reality that we hear voices of people in part of the world that praise such an act.”

Kamikawa called for the immediate release of people taken hostage and for efforts to calm the situation, saying, “We must not let the tragedy we are witnessing now shut the window of opportunity for Middle East peace.”

The problem can be solved “only through dialogue,” she added.