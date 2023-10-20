- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan Foreign Minister Kamikawa to Attend Egypt Peace Summit, Discuss Gaza Situation
19:54 JST, October 20, 2023
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will attend a peace summit in Cairo on Saturday to discuss ongoing Israel-Palestinian issues, she said at a press conference on Friday.
Leaders from Europe, the Middle East and the United Nations are expected to attend the summit, which is being organized by the Egyptian government.
“Japan intends to contribute to discussions aimed at improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, ensuring the safety of civilians, and working toward calming the situation,” Kamikawa said.
