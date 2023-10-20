Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Fukushiro Nukaga, Former Finance Minister, Elected as Japan Diet’s Lower House Speaker

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Former Finance Minister Fukushiro Nukaga in 2018

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:00 JST, October 20, 2023

Former Finance Minister Fukushiro Nukaga, 79, was elected as the speaker of the House of Representatives at an extraordinary Diet session convened on Friday. He is replacing Hiroyuki Hosoda, who announced his wish to step down after being temporarily hospitalized in September.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING