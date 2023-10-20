- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Fukushiro Nukaga, Former Finance Minister, Elected as Japan Diet’s Lower House Speaker
13:00 JST, October 20, 2023
Former Finance Minister Fukushiro Nukaga, 79, was elected as the speaker of the House of Representatives at an extraordinary Diet session convened on Friday. He is replacing Hiroyuki Hosoda, who announced his wish to step down after being temporarily hospitalized in September.
