- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan, Saudi Leaders Agree to Cooperate on Gaza Situation
12:01 JST, October 19, 2023
Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman agreed Wednesday to cooperate to calm the Israeli-Palestinian situation and improve humanitarian conditions there.
During their telephone talks, Kishida expressed Japan’s readiness to cooperate to improve humanitarian conditions as fighting continues between Israel and the Islamic group Hamas, which effectively controls the Gaza Strip.
In response, the Saudi leader said his country will step up its humanitarian aid.
Later in the day, Kishida also had separate phone talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
-
Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
-
Poll: 68% of Japanese Support Spreading Financial Burden in Fight against Low Birth Rate
-
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel
-
Okinawa Gov. Refuses to Comply with Land Minister Over Issues Related to Planned U.S. Base Relocation
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers
- BOJ Gov. Stresses Flexible Monetary Policy Management; Ueda Offers No Clues for Exit from Monetary Easing
- Japan Biz Leader Eager to Achieve Wage Growth of over 4 Pct
- Can Shinkansen Avert Japan’s Looming Logistics Crisis? Overtime Limits Might Strand 30％ of Nation’s Cargo in 2030