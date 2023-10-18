Govt to Mull Measures to Boost Ties with Global South Nations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government decided Tuesday to put together a package of measures by spring to strengthen cooperation with Global South emerging and developing countries.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told officials at a meeting on collaboration with Global South nations that reinforcing ties with those countries will meet Japan’s national interests including economic security.

He outlined his plan to utilize official development assistance strategically in Global South countries and support Japanese businesses operating there.

Kishida instructed officials to include measures that need to be taken immediately in a planned economic package.

The Group of Seven, major democracies and China and Russia are racing to win over Global South nations.