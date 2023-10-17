- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan, Saudi Arabia Vow Cooperation
16:54 JST, October 17, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, have agreed to work together to calm down the situation in Gaza amid the fighting between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.
In their telephone talks held Monday night, Kamikawa and Faisal also agreed to cooperate in providing humanitarian aid such as water and food necessary for civilians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is preparing for ground operations.
Earlier on Monday, Kiyoto Tsuji, the state minister for foreign affairs, held talks with Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen and sought support to ensure humanitarian access to Gaza.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
-
Poll: 68% of Japanese Support Spreading Financial Burden in Fight against Low Birth Rate
-
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel
-
Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
-
Okinawa Gov. Refuses to Comply with Land Minister Over Issues Related to Planned U.S. Base Relocation
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers