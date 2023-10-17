Japan, Saudi Arabia Vow Cooperation

REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan September 13, 2023.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, have agreed to work together to calm down the situation in Gaza amid the fighting between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.

In their telephone talks held Monday night, Kamikawa and Faisal also agreed to cooperate in providing humanitarian aid such as water and food necessary for civilians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is preparing for ground operations.

Earlier on Monday, Kiyoto Tsuji, the state minister for foreign affairs, held talks with Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen and sought support to ensure humanitarian access to Gaza.