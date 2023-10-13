- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan Asks Court for Dissolution Order of Unification Church
10:28 JST, October 13, 2023
Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Masahito Moriyama on Friday asked the Tokyo District Court to issue an order to dissolve the Unification Church under the Religious Corporations Law.
The religious group is formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.
