Japan, UAE Agree to Cooperate Closely over Palestinian Issue

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, discussed the Israeli-Palestinian situation, affirming cooperation over the matter.

Holding phone talks with Abdullah on Tuesday, during her stay in Vietnam, Kamikawa voiced “great concern” over the fighting between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

She said Japan wants to continue to work with the UAE in efforts to prevent further escalation of the situation. The two ministers agreed to maintain close cooperation, including in the U.N. Security Council, the ministry said.