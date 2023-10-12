Japan to Seek Court-ordered Dissolution of Unification Church

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The head office of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo

The government intends to ask the Tokyo District Court to order the dissolution of the scandal-plagued Unification Church under the Religious Corporations Law.

Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Masahito Moriyama said on Thursday. The request is likely to be made as early as on Friday.

The ministry has concluded that activities conducted by the religious group — formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification — violate laws and regulations with regard to such issues as receiving large donations from followers.