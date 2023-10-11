- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Govt Panel to Convene Tomorrow to Decide Whether to Dissolve the Unification Church
20:45 JST, October 11, 2023
The government announced on Wednesday that it will convene the Religious Judicial Persons Council, an advisory body to the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister, regarding a request for a dissolution order against the Unification Church, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.
The culture minister Masahito Moriyama, is expected to take into account the council’s opinion and make a decision on seeking a dissolution order from the Tokyo District Court on Thursday afternoon.
