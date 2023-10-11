LDP Executive Hagiuda Offers Flowers at Abe Statue in Taiwan

Takafumi Yamasaki / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Liberal Democratic Party executive Koichi Hagiuda offers flowers at the statue of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Tuesday.

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan — Liberal Democratic Party executive Koichi Hagiuda offered flowers on Tuesday at the statue of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung.

Hagiuda, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Policy Research Council, visited Taiwan for the second time since assuming his post.

His visit to Taiwan is intended to highlight commitment to strengthening Japan-Taiwan relations, which the former prime minister stressed the importance of. Abe was fatally shot in July last year while giving a stump speech in Nara.

Hagiuda was scheduled to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday.

Hagiuda, who plays a central role in the Abe faction, aims to carry on Abe’s policies. By visiting Taiwan, Hagiuda hopes to familiarize more people with Abe, who stressed that “A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency.”

The bronze statue was erected after Abe’s death by a group of volunteers in Taiwan who sought to honor his achievements.

“The Abe faction has placed the greatest importance on diplomacy with Taiwan,” Hagiuda told reporters after offering the flowers. “I want to make sure that we carry on [Abe’s] determination.”

Hagiuda has been visiting Taiwan since Monday.