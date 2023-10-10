Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Meets Executives from U.S. IT Giants To Discuss Regulation of Generative AI

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hideki Murai held a meeting on Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office with executives from U.S. IT giants Google and Meta, formerly Facebook, to exchange views on the utilization and regulation of generative AI (artificial intelligence).

Murai welcomed Kent Walker, an executive from Google, Nick Clegg, a Meta executive, and Microsoft Japan President Miki Tsuzaka, and discussed Generative AI, stating that it “offers great potential to humanity but also comes with risks.”