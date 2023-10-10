Japan Accepts 26 Myanmar Refugees Under 3rd-Country Resettlement System; Total Comes to 276 Since Program Began in Fiscal 2010

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japan’s Foreign Ministry building

Japan newly accepted 26 refugees from 11 families, who had fled from Myanmar to Malaysia, under a third-country resettlement program, Japan’s Foreign Ministry has said.

Under the program, refugees who temporarily flee to nearby countries can seek refuge in third countries.

Since its introduction of the program in fiscal 2010, Japan has accepted a total of 276 refugees from 101 families.

Regarding eligibility to come to Japan under the program, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees recommends refugees who want to live in Japan, and then the Japanese government makes a final decision through such procedures as interviews.

The ministry stated that Japan would provide support to them so that they can settle into Japanese society and live a stable life here.