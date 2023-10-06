Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Nippon Ishin Mulls Expelling Lawmaker Muneo Suzuki

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Lawmaker Muneo Suzuki speaks to reporters on Thursday after returning from his visit to Russia.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:54 JST, October 6, 2023

Opposition party Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party) has launched discussions toward expelling House of Councillors member Muneo Suzuki.

Suzuki visited Russia from Oct. 1 to 5 and met with Russia’s senior government officials.

Suzuki had submitted a report notifying an overseas trip to the upper house but he failed to submit one in advance to the party.

The party is expected to make a final decision on the matter on Tuesday or later.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING