Nippon Ishin Mulls Expelling Lawmaker Muneo Suzuki

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Lawmaker Muneo Suzuki speaks to reporters on Thursday after returning from his visit to Russia.

Opposition party Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party) has launched discussions toward expelling House of Councillors member Muneo Suzuki.

Suzuki visited Russia from Oct. 1 to 5 and met with Russia’s senior government officials.

Suzuki had submitted a report notifying an overseas trip to the upper house but he failed to submit one in advance to the party.

The party is expected to make a final decision on the matter on Tuesday or later.