Nippon Ishin Mulls Expelling Lawmaker Muneo Suzuki
20:54 JST, October 6, 2023
Opposition party Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party) has launched discussions toward expelling House of Councillors member Muneo Suzuki.
Suzuki visited Russia from Oct. 1 to 5 and met with Russia’s senior government officials.
Suzuki had submitted a report notifying an overseas trip to the upper house but he failed to submit one in advance to the party.
The party is expected to make a final decision on the matter on Tuesday or later.
