Public, Private Entities of Japan, ASEAN Agree to Boost Cyber Defense Cooperation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Digital minister Taro Kono, center, is seen at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Aug. 7.

A memorandum of understanding to strengthen cyber defense cooperation was signed at a public-private joint forum between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Tokyo on Thursday.

The forum was held by the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity (NISC) to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Japan-ASEAN friendship and cooperation.

The Japan Network Security Association and ASEAN’s cybersecurity-related entities at the forum signed the memorandum, which calls for deepening cooperation through such means as exchanging the latest information on cyber-attack threats and countermeasures.

“We intend to continue to work together with ASEAN to ensure a free, fair and secure cyberspace,” said Taro Kono, the digital minister in charge of cyber security.