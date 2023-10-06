- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Public, Private Entities of Japan, ASEAN Agree to Boost Cyber Defense Cooperation
13:10 JST, October 6, 2023
A memorandum of understanding to strengthen cyber defense cooperation was signed at a public-private joint forum between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Tokyo on Thursday.
The forum was held by the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity (NISC) to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Japan-ASEAN friendship and cooperation.
The Japan Network Security Association and ASEAN’s cybersecurity-related entities at the forum signed the memorandum, which calls for deepening cooperation through such means as exchanging the latest information on cyber-attack threats and countermeasures.
“We intend to continue to work together with ASEAN to ensure a free, fair and secure cyberspace,” said Taro Kono, the digital minister in charge of cyber security.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Space Force Plans to Establish Command Post in Japan
-
Exclusive: China Installs Survey Buoy in Japan’s EEZ near Senkaku Islands (Update 1)
-
Japan Prime Minister Kishida to Appoint New Foreign Minister, Defense Minister; Cabinet and Party Reshuffle
-
U.S. Plans to Expand Scale of Training of Taiwan Military; Defense Against Potential Invasion to be Strengthened
-
Poll: 68% of Japanese Support Spreading Financial Burden in Fight against Low Birth Rate
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy