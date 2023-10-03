- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Aims for Commercially Viable Flexible Solar Cells by 2025
21:11 JST, October 3, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Tuesday the government’s plan to commercialize next-generation solar panels, made of “perovskite-type” cells, by 2025.
Perovskite solar cells are thin, lightweight and flexible. They can be installed to fit the shape of car roofs and are expected to be used in electric vehicles.
Kishida made the announcement at a meeting with corporate executives at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo. Kishida said the government would compile an “investment strategy for green transformation by the end of the year to develop and promote technologies and products that are critical to achieving carbon neutrality,” including the development of perovskite solar cells.
Among the corporate executives, there were voices seeking government support in the development of the new solar cells.
