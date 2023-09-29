Hiroyuki Hosoda, Japan Lower House Speaker Plans to Resign

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Hiroyuki Hosoda

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)—Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of Japan’s House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, plans to resign from the post, people in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Friday.

Hosoda, a 79-year-old LDP member, was hospitalized for heatstroke in July. After returning to his official duties later, he was temporarily hospitalized again in September for poor health.

Hosoda, elected to the Lower House 11 times from the No. 1 constituency in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, has served in such posts as chief cabinet secretary and LDP secretary-general. He became Lower House speaker in November 2021.