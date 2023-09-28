- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Russia Urged to Weigh Science of Fukushima Treated Water Release When Considering Restrictions on Japanese Seafood Imports
12:49 JST, September 28, 2023
With Russia considering following China with import restrictions on Japanese marine products, the government is urging Moscow to handle the matter based on scientific evidence.
The first release of treated water in diluted form from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean was conducted from Aug. 24 through Sept. 11. Despite the International Atomic Energy Agency finding the discharge plan consistent with international safety standards, China went ahead with its ban.
“We are strongly calling on Russia to make its decision based on scientific evidence,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday at a press conference. “We received the IAEA review in which experts from Russia also participated.”
Japan’s top government spokesperson stressed the nation’s intension to continue explaining the situation to the international community.
