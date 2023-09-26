Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, UAE Industry Minister Hold Talks, Agree on Importance of Stabilizing Oil Market

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with UAE Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan Al Jaber in Tokyo on Monday, and both sides agreed on the importance of stabilizing the crude oil market.

In light of soaring crude oil prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kamikawa requested cooperation with the UAE for stabilization of the crude oil market and an increase in production.

Kamikawa said that Japan highly valued its ties with the UAE, and conveyed Japan’s intention to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Jaber, who is also a special envoy of the UAE to Japan, expressed support for Japan’s efforts regarding the discharge of treated water into the ocean from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Jaber also met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister’s Office.