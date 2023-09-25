- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Discussion on DBS to Be Put on Hold
16:44 JST, September 25, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government plans to forgo submitting a bill to prevent people with a record of sex offenses from getting jobs involving contact with children to this autumn’s extraordinary Diet session, it was learned Monday.
The bill is intended to create a Japanese version of Britain’s Disclosure and Barring Service, which obliges schools, nursery centers and other organizations to check if job applicants have sex crime records.
