Discussion on DBS to Be Put on Hold

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Ayuko Kato, state minister in charge of measures for the declining birthrate

Jiji Press

16:44 JST, September 25, 2023

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government plans to forgo submitting a bill to prevent people with a record of sex offenses from getting jobs involving contact with children to this autumn’s extraordinary Diet session, it was learned Monday.

The bill is intended to create a Japanese version of Britain’s Disclosure and Barring Service, which obliges schools, nursery centers and other organizations to check if job applicants have sex crime records.

