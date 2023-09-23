Japan, South Korea Foreign Ministers Share Concerns about North Korean Missiles

Pool photo via AP

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is seen during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Philippines Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo (not pictured), in New York on Friday.

NEW YORK — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin expressed “serious concern” about the unprecedented frequency of North Korea’s ballistic missile launches during a meeting in New York on Thursday. It was their first meeting since Kamikawa took office.

They also exchanged views on topics such as Russia and North Korea’s summit held on Sept. 13.

The two ministers confirmed their intention to closely cooperate in order to further advance bilateral relations, which have been improving. Kamikawa conveyed her support for South Korea’s efforts to realize a Japan-China-South Korea summit, which hasn’t taken place since 2019. South Korea is this year’s summit chair.

She also held individual meetings with the foreign ministers of Mexico, Canada and Portugal and secured their understanding regarding the ocean release of treated water stored at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant .