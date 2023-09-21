- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
LDP Lawmaker ‘Guilty’ of Racist Online Posts against Ainu People
13:53 JST, September 21, 2023
House of Representatives member Mio Sugita of the Liberal Democratic Party has violated the human rights of the Ainu people by making racially discriminatory posts online, according to a ruling by the Sapporo Legal Affairs Bureau.
The ruling on Sept. 7 was made public by a woman who made an appeal to the bureau for human rights redress.
The ruling applies to three posts made by Sugita on her blog, Facebook and Twitter (now X) in 2016 regarding the Ainu people who participated in a United Nations assembly. “Even middle-aged women cosplayers wearing Hanbok and Ainu ethnic attire appeared. There’s definitely a problem with dignity,” she wrote in posts accompanied by photos.
One of the women who participated in the assembly filed a petition for human rights redress in March over Sugita’s posts, claiming they were of a “clearly insulting and discriminatory nature.” On Sept. 15, the woman received a report from the bureau saying it instructed Sugita to learn about Ainu culture and to be careful about what she says, among other things.
The Sapporo bureau told The Yomiuri Shimbun it could not speak to an individual case, but Sugita’s office admitted being told by the bureau that “There was indeed a violation of human rights.”
“It’s a great step forward that a public organization I made an appeal to recognized that it was violation of human rights,” the woman said. “I hope the ruling will help prevent discrimination and other offenses.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Space Force Plans to Establish Command Post in Japan
-
Japanese Govt to Step up Diplomatic Offensive against China for Ban on Seafood Imports; Focusing on Boosting Support for Fisheries Industry
-
Japan Prime Minister Kishida to Appoint New Foreign Minister, Defense Minister; Cabinet and Party Reshuffle
-
Exclusive: China Installs Survey Buoy in Japan’s EEZ near Senkaku Islands (Update 1)
-
Japan Steps up Response to China’s Criticisms over Fukushima Water Release
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy
- Scallop, Sea Cucumber Prices Drop after China’s Import Ban; Many of Japan’s Seafood Regions Affected by Drastic Move