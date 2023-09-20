- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan Digital Agency Given Guidance over My Number Mess
17:30 JST, September 20, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Personal Information Protection Commission on Wednesday issued administrative guidance to the Digital Agency over the problem-prone My Number personal identification system.
The move came after My Number identification numbers of some people were found to have been wrongly linked with the bank accounts of other people. The linkages of the numbers with bank accounts for receiving public benefits are registered on the agency’s system.
The agency received administrative guidance for the first time since its launch in September 2021.
The agency submitted a report on the issue in June, but the government commission judged the report insufficient.
In July, the commission conducted an on-site inspection of the agency under the My Number law, bearing in mind the possibility of issuing administrative guidance.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Launches Possible Ballistic Missile, Japan Govt. Says
-
U.S. Space Force Plans to Establish Command Post in Japan
-
Japanese Govt to Step up Diplomatic Offensive against China for Ban on Seafood Imports; Focusing on Boosting Support for Fisheries Industry
-
Japan Prime Minister Kishida to Appoint New Foreign Minister, Defense Minister; Cabinet and Party Reshuffle
-
Exclusive: China Installs Survey Buoy in Japan’s EEZ near Senkaku Islands (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Income Gap Remains Wide in Japan in 2021
- Scallop, Sea Cucumber Prices Drop after China’s Import Ban; Many of Japan’s Seafood Regions Affected by Drastic Move