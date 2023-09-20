‘Russia is Infringing the Rule of Law,’ Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Says in Speech at U.N. General Assembly

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

NEW YORK — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday criticized Russia for its continuing aggression against Ukraine, saying Russia is “infringing upon international law and the rule of law,” in a General Debate speech delivered at the United Nations General Assembly.

“Unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion are unacceptable anywhere in the world,” he said.

During his speech, Kishida insisted on the need for U.N. reform in order to achieve a world that cares for human dignity.

Against a background in which the Security Council has become dysfunctional due to the use of veto power by permanent members Russia and China, Kishida stressed the importance of curbing the use of such vetoes.