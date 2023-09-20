- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
‘Russia is Infringing the Rule of Law,’ Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Says in Speech at U.N. General Assembly
13:05 JST, September 20, 2023
NEW YORK — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday criticized Russia for its continuing aggression against Ukraine, saying Russia is “infringing upon international law and the rule of law,” in a General Debate speech delivered at the United Nations General Assembly.
“Unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion are unacceptable anywhere in the world,” he said.
During his speech, Kishida insisted on the need for U.N. reform in order to achieve a world that cares for human dignity.
Against a background in which the Security Council has become dysfunctional due to the use of veto power by permanent members Russia and China, Kishida stressed the importance of curbing the use of such vetoes.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Launches Possible Ballistic Missile, Japan Govt. Says
-
U.S. Space Force Plans to Establish Command Post in Japan
-
Japanese Govt to Step up Diplomatic Offensive against China for Ban on Seafood Imports; Focusing on Boosting Support for Fisheries Industry
-
Japan Prime Minister Kishida to Appoint New Foreign Minister, Defense Minister; Cabinet and Party Reshuffle
-
Exclusive: China Installs Survey Buoy in Japan’s EEZ near Senkaku Islands (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Income Gap Remains Wide in Japan in 2021
- Scallop, Sea Cucumber Prices Drop after China’s Import Ban; Many of Japan’s Seafood Regions Affected by Drastic Move