Japan to Send Aid to Morocco, Libya

AP

People inspect the damage caused by the earthquake in the village of Tafeghaghte, near Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry announced Friday that it will provide emergency humanitarian aid totaling $3 million (about ¥440 million) to Morocco in response to the earthquake in the central region of that country.

Of that amount, $1 million will be used to support Japanese NGOs working in the region.

The ministry also announced that it will provide aid including tents and blankets to Libya through the Japan International Cooperation Agency after the eastern part of the country was hit by flooding.