- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan to Send Aid to Morocco, Libya
13:15 JST, September 16, 2023
The Foreign Ministry announced Friday that it will provide emergency humanitarian aid totaling $3 million (about ¥440 million) to Morocco in response to the earthquake in the central region of that country.
Of that amount, $1 million will be used to support Japanese NGOs working in the region.
The ministry also announced that it will provide aid including tents and blankets to Libya through the Japan International Cooperation Agency after the eastern part of the country was hit by flooding.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Launches Possible Ballistic Missile, Japan Govt. Says
-
Japanese Govt to Step up Diplomatic Offensive against China for Ban on Seafood Imports; Focusing on Boosting Support for Fisheries Industry
-
Japan Prime Minister Kishida to Appoint New Foreign Minister, Defense Minister; Cabinet and Party Reshuffle
-
Japan Steps up Response to China’s Criticisms over Fukushima Water Release
-
North Korea Launches 2 Ballistic Missiles; Japan’s Defense Ministry Announced (UPDATE 2)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Income Gap Remains Wide in Japan in 2021
- Income Inequality Grows Among Japanese Households
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Japan’s 10-year Yield Hits over 9-year High, Crosses BOJ Intervention Level