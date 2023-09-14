- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Democratic Party For the People Member to be Advisor to Prime Minister; Move Meant to Pave Way for Party Joining Ruling Coalition
20:24 JST, September 14, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to appoint Wakako Yata, a former member of the House of Councillors from the Democratic Party For the People, as a special adviser to the prime minister, according to several government and ruling party sources.
The appointment is expected to be made official soon. The prime minister hopes that Yata, who comes from a labor union background, will serve as an intermediary for policy coordination with the public.
The choice of Yata, 57, is also intended to serve as a stepping stone to the idea of adding the party to the coalition government of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito.
