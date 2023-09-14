- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Pledges to Focus on Economic Measures
14:23 JST, September 14, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed during a Wednesday press conference to give top priority to formulating and implementing “bold” economic measures rather than call a snap election.
Kishida was asked during the press conference if he believed it was necessary to convene an extra Diet session, or whether he was mulling dissolving the House of Representatives at an early date to hold a general election.
“For the time being, I’m considering the schedule by prioritizing the creation of bold economic measures and putting them in place as soon as possible,” he said.
