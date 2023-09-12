- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan Prime Minister Kishida to Appoint New Foreign Minister, Defense Minister; Cabinet and Party Reshuffle
19:59 JST, September 12, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to appoint former Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa as the next foreign minister and House of Representatives member Minoru Kihara as the next defense minister as part of his Cabinet reshuffle to be announced on Wednesday, sources close to the government said.
The same day, Kishida, as president of the Liberal Democratic Party, will make minor adjustments to the officials in the ruling party, LDP sources said.
The prime minister is aiming for the changes in the LDP and the Cabinet reshuffle to help take on these issues.
Kishida intends to hold an extraordinary Cabinet meeting Wednesday to finalize the resignations of Cabinet ministers and launch his reshuffled Cabinet in the afternoon.
