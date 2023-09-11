Japan, Korea Heads Meet in India, Agree to Expand Cooperation

Provided by the Cabinet Public Affairs Office

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shake hands on Sunday in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, where they agreed to further foster and expand Japan-South Korea cooperation.

During the meeting, the two leaders also confirmed their intention to maintain frequent communication at all levels, including direct contact.

Yoon expressed his intention to hold a Japan-South Korea-China summit meeting, while Kishida expressed his support for South Korea to oversee such a meeting.

According to a South Korean government announcement, Kishida and Yoon also verified that their two countries would work together to address global concerns.