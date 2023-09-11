Japan Prime Minister Kishida: International Understanding Grows over Fukushima Treated Water Discharge

Reuters

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a press conference on the second day of the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi on Sunday.

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that the understanding is growing in the international community regarding the ocean discharge of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Kishida attended talks held on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia as well as the Group of 20 summit in India. On these occasions, the prime minister sought the understanding of his counterparts concerning the release of the treated water from the disaster-stricken plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Kishida said, “Many countries have shown their understanding and support,” mentioning the names of countries such as the United States, Australia and Indonesia. “We will continue to provide careful explanations based on scientific evidence while maintaining high transparency.”