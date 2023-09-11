- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japanese PM Kishida to Visit N.Y. to Attend U.N. General Assembly Session
12:38 JST, September 11, 2023
Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced that he will visit New York from Sept. 19 to attend the 78th U.N. General Assembly session, which started earlier this month.
He unveiled the plan at a press conference in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Sunday after attending a series of summit meetings in Indonesia and India.
“I want to use (the New York trip) as an opportunity to show Japan’s ways and ideas toward cooperation…at a time when the international community is facing complex crises.
