- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Foreign Minister Hayashi Visits Ukraine to Discuss Reconstruction Assistance
11:55 JST, September 9, 2023
KYIV/WARSAW — Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has made a trip to Ukraine, where he was to reveal measures for supporting the reconstruction of the war-torn country, the Japanese government announced on Saturday morning.
During his visit, Hayashi is expected to announce the establishment of a new office within the Japanese Foreign Ministry to focus on the reconstruction and other issues.
To promote investment from the private sector, Rakuten Group Inc. Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani and other business leaders accompanied Hayashi.
It marks the first time that a member of the Japanese Cabinet has visited Ukraine since the Russian invasion was launched in February 2022.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit to Ukraine in March this year and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
