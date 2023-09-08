Home>POLITICS>POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan, U.S., ROK Confirm Plans to Strengthen Cooperation against North Korea

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada speaks at a press conference at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:48 JST, September 8, 2023

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada has reaffirmed a policy of strengthening security cooperation in a trilateral phone call with his U.S. and South Korean counterparts.

Hamada, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup agreed Thursday to accelerate ongoing efforts to start real-time trilateral data sharing on North Korean missiles.

They confirmed they will develop a multi-year trilateral exercise plan, and also discussed drills to address regional security challenges.

