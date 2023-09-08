- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan, U.S., ROK Confirm Plans to Strengthen Cooperation against North Korea
13:48 JST, September 8, 2023
Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada has reaffirmed a policy of strengthening security cooperation in a trilateral phone call with his U.S. and South Korean counterparts.
Hamada, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup agreed Thursday to accelerate ongoing efforts to start real-time trilateral data sharing on North Korean missiles.
They confirmed they will develop a multi-year trilateral exercise plan, and also discussed drills to address regional security challenges.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Launches Possible Ballistic Missile, Japan Govt. Says
-
Japanese Govt to Step up Diplomatic Offensive against China for Ban on Seafood Imports; Focusing on Boosting Support for Fisheries Industry
-
Japan, U.S. to Develop Missile to Intercept Hypersonic Weapons
-
NPT Review Conference Preparatory Talks Close
-
Japan Steps up Response to China’s Criticisms over Fukushima Water Release
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Typhoon Lan Might Interrupt Shinkansen Bullet Train Services
- Surge in Tourism to Japan Threatens Famous Spots
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
- Stones, Eggs Thrown at Japanese Schools in China