Moroccan, Egyptian Support Fukushima Treated Water Release during Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s Visit to Cairo

Courtesy of Japan’s Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi holds talks with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, left, in Cairo on Tuesday.

CAIRO — The foreign ministers of Morocco and Egypt have expressed their support regarding Japan’s release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in the Egyptian capital Tuesday evening and explained the contents of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s comprehensive report.

The IAEA report concluded that the discharge of the treated water was “consistent with relevant international safety standards.”

Bourita said that he “has trust in the measures taken by Japan.”

Earlier that day, Hayashi also had separate meetings with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary general of the League of Arab States, a regional organization with 22 members.

Shoukry and the Arab League official both expressed their support related to Japan’s release of the treated water from the nuclear plant being decommissioned by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

On Wednesday morning, Hayashi had a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. They discussed regional issues and confirmed the willingness of their nations to work together.