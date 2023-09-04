Japanese Foreign Minister Meets with Jordanian Counterpart, Seeks Understanding on Water Release

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, left, and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi attend a joint press conference in Amman on Sunday.

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi in the Jordanian capital of Amman on Sunday as part of his tour of countries in the Middle East.

During the strategic dialogue, Hayashi explained the release of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, and Safadi expressed his understanding.

The two ministers confirmed that Japan and Jordan will strengthen cooperation in security and economic areas. They also agreed to Japan providing assistance to Jordan’s electric power industry to help provide the country with a stable electricity supply.

After his visit to Jordan, Hayashi is scheduled to visit Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Poland until next Sunday. His tour aims to strengthen Japan’s engagement in the Middle East region, where China’s influence has been growing, as well as to reconfirm the importance of maintaining and enhancing international order based on the rule of law.

Financial aid to Jordan

As part of the economic cooperation agreed by the two ministers, Japan will provide up to about ¥15 billion in loans for Jordan to reform its electric power industry. Japan will also offer a grant of about ¥900 million to help stabilize Jordan’s power supply.

Hayashi explained to Safadi about the Japanese government’s plan to promote the concept of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.” Safadi responded that he completely agreed on the importance of a free and open international order.