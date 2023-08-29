Kishida Assures Zelenskyy of Japan’s Support for Ukraine; Phone Talks Touch on Japan’s Key Role as G7 Leader

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he held phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday evening and told him Japan will continue supporting his country.

Kishida told reporters about the phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, saying, “We also agreed that Japan will begin to lobby the Global South and exercise leadership as the chair of the Group of Seven and that both countries will continue to work closely together.”