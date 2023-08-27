National Center Specializing in Women’s Health to Open

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo

A national center for advanced medical research specializing in women’s health is scheduled to open next fiscal year, it has been learned.

The center is expected to focus on providing cutting-edge treatment for health issues that affect women and connect medical institutions, local governments and the private sector.

There are currently six government-run highly specialized medical research centers, including the National Cancer Center Japan, the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center and the National Center for Child Health and Development (NCCHD), which study and treat diseases associated with pregnancy and childbirth.

The government intends to expand the functions of the NCCHD in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.

It is said that there has been little information shared among medical and research institutions regarding women’s health issues, such as menopause, eating disorders and anemia. The new center will not only treat these issues but also consolidate information from medical and research institutions nationwide. It will also conduct research specific to women’s health and share those results with various institutions.

Patients at the center will be able to receive various advice and support all in one visit. For example, if a woman is having problems becoming pregnant, they can seek mental health support, as well as be referred to a fertility treatment facility. The center will also provide lifestyle support for women dealing with the emotional and physical effects of a hormone imbalance. The center intends to gather information from both the private sector and local governments to create support measures.

The government’s Children’s Future Strategy compiled in June states that a center will be established for researching women’s health issues and providing support for women from before pregnancy through after childbirth.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry plans to include related expenses in the fiscal 2024 budgetary request.