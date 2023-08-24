Japanese Ambassador to China: Stricter Quarantine Measures ‘Unacceptable’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi

BEIJING — Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi urged China to withdraw its stricter quarantine measures on Japanese marine products imposed due to Japan’s plan to release into the ocean treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Tarumi on Tuesday explained that measures that are not based on scientific evidence are unacceptable, when he was summoned by the Chinese Foreign Ministry following Japan’s announcement that the discharge would begin Thursday.

According to Tarumi, at the meeting he said countries of the European Union among others are moving forward with the elimination of import restrictions, and China is the only one going against the flow.

He explained that Japan will stay aware of China’s concerns after the discharge begins and continue communicating with China.