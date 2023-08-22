- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Govt Mulls to Start Fukushima Water Release on Thursday
8:34 JST, August 22, 2023
The government plans to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean as early as Thursday, it has been learned.
