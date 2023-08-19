Komeito’s Yamaguchi, ASEAN’s Tene Affirm Further Cooperation

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi, left, shakes hands with Michael Tene, deputy secretary general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the ASEAN headquarters in Jakarta on Friday.

JAKARTA — Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi met with Michael Tene, deputy secretary general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, in Jakarta on Friday, and the two agreed to strengthen Japan-ASEAN relations.

Yamaguchi addressed the importance of Japan and ASEAN working together to establish the rule of law and international order during the meeting that took place at the ASEAN headquarters. Indonesia holds the 2023 ASEAN chairmanship.

In the meeting, Tene said that Japan is an important and longstanding partner for Asia.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of friendly and cooperative relations between Japan and ASEAN. In light of this, the two also confirmed the importance of deepening cooperation in human resource development in maritime security and economic cooperation in trade, among other fields.