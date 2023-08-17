Japan to Provide $2 Million in Humanitarian Assistance for Maui Fires

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi

Japan will provide humanitarian aid worth about $2 million, or ¥290 million, in response to the wildfires that caused extensive damage on the Hawaiian island of Maui, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has said.

The government’s aid will help provide such support as food for evacuation centers and psychological care for affected people through the American Red Cross and the nonprofit organization Japan Platform, both of which are engaged in relief work on Maui.

“We will proactively provide support for the earliest possible recovery,” Hayashi said Wednesday. “Japan and Hawaii have a long history of friendship, and have actively interacted with each other in a wide range of areas.”