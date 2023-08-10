Japan, China Begin Coordinating Possible Kishida-Li Meeting in Sept.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japan and China have begun coordinating plans to set up a meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related summit in Indonesia in early September.

If a meeting between the two is realized, it would be the first of its kind.

With Japan planning to release treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean at the end of August, the issue is expected to be one of the main topics of discussion.

Kishida is expected to ask China to review its tight restrictions on imports of Japanese marine products and explain Japan’s position on proceeding with the release of treated water based on scientific findings to ensure safety.