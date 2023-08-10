- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan, China Begin Coordinating Possible Kishida-Li Meeting in Sept.
13:02 JST, August 10, 2023
Japan and China have begun coordinating plans to set up a meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related summit in Indonesia in early September.
If a meeting between the two is realized, it would be the first of its kind.
With Japan planning to release treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean at the end of August, the issue is expected to be one of the main topics of discussion.
Kishida is expected to ask China to review its tight restrictions on imports of Japanese marine products and explain Japan’s position on proceeding with the release of treated water based on scientific findings to ensure safety.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Govt Explains Radar Defense System Plan to Okinawa Pref. Locals
-
South Korea Demands Japan Withdraw Takeshima Claim in White Paper
-
Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi to Visit 6 Countries in Asia, Africa by early August
-
International Organizations / Prevalence of Disinformation Has Japan Fighting Back
-
G7 Eyes Targets to Mitigate Critical Mineral Import Risks
JN ACCESS RANKING