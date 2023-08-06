- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
LDP Bigwig Says China Has No Right to Talk about Discharge of Treated Water
19:01 JST, August 6, 2023
Japanese people do not want to hear China say anything about the release of treated water into the sea, former Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Akira Amari said Sunday.
Amari made the remarks on a Fuji TV program about China’s opposition to the planned discharge of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
China makes claims that are not scientific, said Amari. “If I were to speak for the Japanese government, I would say, ‘We don’t want China of all countries to say something like that.'”
Amari added, “As China uses unfounded rumors as a diplomatic tool, there is no need to be on board with that.”
